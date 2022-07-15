HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Uvalde school district making plans for new school year after massacre

In Uvalde, lawmakers are still planning to meet with the families this weekend to go over the video and the report on the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Uvalde school district sent a letter to families and employees this week saying its making adjustments since Robb Elementary School is closed.

The decision on where students will go this coming school year will come later.

Katy man to be sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

A Katy man is waiting to be sentenced for going into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Adam Mark Weibling is the man wearing a tan coat inside the Capitol. He pleaded guilty to a pair of federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Federal prosecutors also said Weibling’s wife, Brittany, was among the thousands of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Report: Deadly heat remains concern at Texas prisons

A new report says many Texas prison inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather and believe actions taken by officials to mitigate the dangerous conditions continue to fall short.

The report by the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center and Texas Prisons Community Advocates comes as the current summer heat wave has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons without air conditioning to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advocates and others have been highly critical of the lack of air conditioning in the Texas prison system.

Only 30% of Texas prison units are fully air-conditioned. The head of the Texas prison system says it would cost $1.1 billion to install air conditioning in all prison units.

Warren Buffett’s firm buys more Occidental Petroleum shares

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway now controls nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum’s stock after picking up another $250 million worth of shares of the oil producer this week.

Berkshire has been investing heavily in Occidental this year, including buying more than $1.2 billion of the Houston-based company’s stock so far this month.

After the latest purchases, Berkshire now holds nearly 180 million Occidental shares worth more than $10 billion.

Buffett has been buying stocks aggressively this year as the market fell, including investing more than $51 billion in the first quarter alone.

Man acquitted of murder for insanity recaptured after escape

A man acquitted of murder because of insanity is back in custody two weeks after he escaped from a North Texas mental hospital.

Police in Vernon, Texas, say Alexander Scott Ervin was caught in Austin two weeks after he escaped from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.

Police Chief Randy Agan says Ervin was arrested Sunday in Austin, 350 miles south of Vernon, after a 911 caller reported Ervin was suffering from heat stroke.

Ervin was charged with stabbing his father to death in Austin in 2013. Ervin testified that he was a CIA-trained assassin killing an imposter.

