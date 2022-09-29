HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Wreck involving speeding truck in Uvalde kills 2, injures 10

Police in Uvalde, Texas, say two people were killed and 10 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez says U.S. Border Patrol agents saw the truck speeding Wednesday night on a highway outside of Uvalde and began pursuing it.

The police chief says the truck eventually crashed into a large tractor-trailer and another vehicle near downtown Uvalde. He says all of the dead and injured were in the pickup truck.

Uvalde was the site of a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students.

3 in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air

Three people have been arrested and accused of trying to transport smuggled migrants into interior of the United States by air, bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints.

Court documents show that the three have been charged with human smuggling and human smuggling conspiracy and are being held without bond.

An arrest affidavit shows federal agents had an airport in Texas’ lower Rio Grande Valley under surveillance when two of the suspects dropped off six people who were seen boarding an aircraft with the third suspect.

Agents boarded the plane and performed an immigration check that exposed the six as being in the country illegally.

DA: Death row inmate should get new trial over judge’s bias

A Jewish death row inmate who was part of a gang of prisoners who fatally shot a police officer in 2000 after they had escaped is one step closer to getting a new trial after prosecutors have agreed with defense claims that the judge who presided over his case held antisemitic views.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday it agrees with lawyers for Randy Halprin that former Judge Vickers Cunningham was biased against the inmate because he is Jewish. Cunningham is now a lawyer in Dallas and his office says he has no comment.

Halprin’s case will now be sent to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which will make the final decision on whether he gets a new trial.

Kia to recall 70,000 vehicles due to fire risk

If you drive a Kia, this message is for you.

The NTSB is recalling about 70,000 Sorentos and Sportage SUVs made from 2016 through 2023.

They say there’s a faulty tow hitch that can lead to a fire risk. Three fires have been reported, but no one was injured. It also didn’t lead to any crashes.

Kia says it will be contacting owners of these cars, adding people need to park their cars outside until the problem is fixed.

Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth

A Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

That’s after watching emotional testimony this week which included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand.

A judge last year found Jones and his company liable by default for defaming and inflicting emotional distress on the plaintiffs. They are eight families who lost loved ones in the 2012 massacre and an FBI agent who was among the first responders.

