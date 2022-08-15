HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Victim identified in deadly bowling alley shooting

We’ve learned the name of the 24-year-old man who was killed outside of a West Houston bowling alley Saturday night.

The family of Greg Shead says he was trying to break up a fight outside when he was shot.

Shead was a standout basketball player at Atascocita High School.

He leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter.

Police are looking through surveillance video to find the suspect.

Family fights to keep convicted killer in prison

Nearly 40 years after her death, the family of Rebecca Beard is fighting to keep her killer in prison.

Paul Taylor is serving life with the possibility of parole.

He was supposed to show Rebecca’s family where her body was – but never did.

Beard’s family learned a few weeks ago that Taylor is now up for parole.

Her family is now working on a petition to keep him in prison.

Astros host Uvalde school shooting victims

The Astros hosted 3,000 residents from Uvalde, including families of the victims from the Robb Elementary school shooting, as part of “Uvalde Strong Day.”

Players and team officials met with families before the game.

The Astros also won the game 8-3, completing their sweep of the Oakland A’s.

Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother wanted in youth coach death

The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.

Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. Authorities have not yet identified the man, but family and friends say he was a coach.

Yaqub Talib was not in custody as of late Sunday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Associated Press sent a message seeking updated information Monday on the search for him.

Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”

The brothers are coaches for North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team.

Coaches with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons identified the man killed as coach Mike Hickmon, WFAA reported. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.

“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them. Why?” Freeman said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly insurrection while they face the legal consequences for their crimes.

In some cases, rioters have used the attack as a platform for promoting their business endeavors, political aspirations or social media profiles. Many of those charged have used websites and crowdfunding platforms to raise money after their arrests.

Efforts to capitalize on the riot haven’t gone over well with federal prosecutors or the judges who’ve sentenced more than 200 riot defendants so far. Prosecutors often cite the profit-chasing activities in seeking tougher punishments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.