HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Video shows last moments of former Texan QB Mallett

Newly released body cam video shows the urgent rush to try and save former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett.

He tragically drowned Tuesday at a beach in Destin, Fla.

The local sheriff said there has been some misinformation and claims there was never a red flag warning on the beach and that Mallet was not pulled under by a riptide.

Pregnant woman shoots possible robber in Northside

A pregnant woman fights back as she shoots a would-be robber and holds him at gunpoint until police arrive.

The man, who had a gun, attacked the woman and her husband outside the All Season Food Store on Fulton near Berry on the northside Tuesday night.

The gunman, who has been identified as Mario Duque, began pistol whipping the husband, asking if he wanted to die.

That’s when the pregnant woman opened fire.

She told us she shot him three times and that he begged for his life.

Galveston bringing back fireworks for July 4th celebration

Fireworks are making a comeback in Galveston for Independence Day.

According to the Houston Chronicle, this comes after last year’s environmentally friendly drone show wasn’t well received.

City officials say they are now planning to celebrate the Fourth with a traditional fireworks show on the beach near 37th and Seawall.

The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward

Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana is blanketing more of the Southeast. Government heat warnings Wednesday stretched into Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and storm-battered Arkansas.

Lingering power outages after weekend storms compounded the misery in Arkansas. California, meanwhile, was facing its first major heat wave of the year.

The National Weather Service warned that the dry, hot, windy conditions were ripe for dangerous fires in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

In Webb County, Texas, where the heat is blamed on 11 deaths, the county medical examiner says the heat is unprecedented.

6 dead in a meningitis outbreak tied to Mexico clinics as officials struggle to reach more patients

U.S. health officials say the death toll from an outbreak of fungal meningitis tied to surgical procedures in a city along the U.S.-Mexico border has risen to six.

More than 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures in Matamoros, which is across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman also says incomplete contact information has hindered efforts to reach nearly half the people who need to see a doctor for evaluation and testing. Two clinics linked to the outbreak closed in May.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.