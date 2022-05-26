HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Vigil for Uvalde victims in Midtown

Here in southeast Texas, we’re remembering the victims of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

A group of clergy from several Christian denominations are planning a vigil on Thursday morning at Trinity Episcopal Church in Midtown starting at 11 a.m.

Then at noon, the church bells will ring 21 times for the victims who died.

Therapy dogs heading to Uvalde

In the midst of the tragedy in Uvalde, we are seeing some moments of comfort, thanks to man’s best friend.

Therapy dogs are now arriving to Uvalde, coming from the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

The therapy dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort, and support.

Texas bar seeks to punish AG Ken Paxton for election lawsuit

The Texas bar association is seeking to punish state Attorney General Ken Paxton for his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud.

It raises another legal danger for the embattled Republican that day after he won a primary runoff.

The State Bar of Texas on Wednesday petitioned a Collin County court to punish the state’s top lawyer, alleging Paxton’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to block President Joe Biden’s victory was professional misconduct.

Paxton forecast that the bar would seek to discipline him this month, decrying it as “a liberal activist group.”

Goodbye NYC; Estimates show big city losses, Sunbelt gains

Eight of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. lost population during the first year of the pandemic.

New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show only Phoenix and San Antonio gained new residents from 2020 to 2021.

New York led the way, losing more than 305,000 residents, or about 3.5% of its 2020 population. Among the nation’s 10 largest cities, it was followed by Chicago and Los Angeles.

Smaller big cities primarily in the Sunbelt gained news residents. Those cities include Austin and Fort Worth in Texas; Jacksonville, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Columbus, Ohio.

Texas court spares man who killed girl, 11, from execution

Texas’ top criminal appeals court has ordered a man convicted of killing an 11-year-old Fort Worth girl be removed from the state’s death row.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday that Juan Segundo does not qualify for execution because of intellectual disability under a recent Supreme Court standard.

The appeals court reformed his death sentence to life imprisonment with parole possible, the only alternative sentence for capital murder available at Segundo’s 2006 sentencing by a Tarrant County jury.

The jury found Segundo guilty of the rape and strangulation murder of Vanessa Villa.

