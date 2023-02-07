HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man arrested in Rice Village after stealing ambulance

Skyeye 13 captured a wild chase in a stolen ambulance on Monday afternoon, as a man stole an ambulance from a Houston fire station.

Police say the man behind the wheel was likely going through a mental health crisis.

The hour-long joyride came to an end on Rice near Greenbriar, just steps away from Rice Stadium.

Gunman attacks couple in downtown Houston, shoots man in back

It was a terrifying night for this couple in downtown Houston, as they were walking to their car after a concert in January when a gunman ambushed them on Saint Joseph Parkway, and then shot the man in the back.

The man survived, but police do not have a motive for the shooting.

Police are looking for three men involved in the robbery – and a second one, nearby on Polk.

Construction crew discovers 33 graves in Fifth Ward

The discovery of graves that were supposed to be in Evergreen Cemetery is a sign of a broken promise.

That’s according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. He says METRO construction crews discovered 33 graves and the remains of three people under the esplanade of Lockwood.

Those graves were once part of the third oldest black cemetery in Houston’s Fifth Ward. They were supposed to be relocated in the 1960s when Lockwood was expanded.

Turner says he’s asked METRO to halt construction while the graves are moved to the cemetery’s current location.

Vaccine litigation lingers after lifting of military mandate

COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer required for military personnel. But that hasn’t ended litigation over the issue.

Government lawyers want a federal appeals court to lift earlier orders blocking punishment for Navy personnel who refuse to get vaccinated. They say the case is now moot.

But lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who oppose the COVID vaccines on religious grounds say the case still presents important issues because commanders can still make assignments based on vaccination status.

Both sides presented arguments Monday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.