HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman accused of dumping child in hot water

A woman is accused of dumping a 4-year-old child in hot water.

Maria Davis-Fields, 30, is charged with injury to a child.

South Houston police said she struck the child, then dumped her in hot water. The child was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital with burns to her buttocks.

The hospital called Child Protective Services, which then contacted South Houston police over the weekend.

43-year murder mystery solved by DNA

A 12-year-old girl vanishes, and 43 years later, investigators say they have solved her murder.

Lesia Michell Jackson disappeared after spending a late-summer day at Lake Wildwood in Conroe. Her body was discovered a week later.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office revealed they used new DNA technology to identify her killer, and they got a match.

A man named Gerald Casey was identified as the killer, but it turns out, he was executed 10 years after Jackson’s murder, for murdering someone else.

The sheriff’s office says this was the oldest cold case murder to be solved by the department.

Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon

Texas lawmakers investigating the Uvalde school massacre say it intends to show residents of the town surveillance video from the hallway at Robb Elementary School on the day of the May 24 attack.

It comes as anger over why police waited so long to confront the gunman mounts among families of the 21 people killed inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Hundreds of people gathered and marched in Uvalde under searing 100-degree heat over the weekend in a renewed push for answers and accountability, including relatives of some of the 19 children killed.

Some Uvalde residents on Monday joined President Joe Biden on the White House law as he showcased a new law meant to reduce gun violence

Appeals courts delays Texas execution set for this week

An appeals court has stayed this week’s execution of a death row inmate who had raised questions about whether prosecutors had presented false and inaccurate testimony from an expert on whether he would commit more crimes in the future.

Ramiro Gonzales had been set to receive a lethal injection for fatally shooting Bridget Townsend in 2001. Gonzales’ attorneys had asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to stay his execution, arguing prosecutors presented false testimony that wrongly claimed he would be a future danger, a legal finding needed to impose a death sentence.

The appeals court on Monday granted the stay request, saying Gonzales’ lawyers had made a sufficient claim that merited additional review by a lower court.

Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke

Police in a Dallas suburb have concluded that heat stroke caused the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III.

In a statement Monday, Frisco police say the Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber’s death an accident. Police provided no further elaboration, and the medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Police making a welfare check on June 1 found the 38-year-old former running back dead at a Frisco apartment.

Barber spent six seasons with Dallas and one with the Chicago Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.