Woman accused of killing landlord in 2021 arrested

The woman accused of killing her landlord in 2021 was arrested this weekend.

Police say Pamela Ann Merritt stabbed and killed Colin Kerdachi.

His skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a Montrose home he owned on West Clay Street and Stanford in December of 2021.

Merritt remains behind bars.

Public viewing for slain Pasadena girl set for Wednesday

A public viewing is set for Wednesday to say a final farewell to an 11-year-old girl who was murdered in Pasadena.

Police say Maria Gonzalez was sexually assaulted and strangled by 18-year-old Juan Garcia-Rodriguez last weekend.

He was arrested in Shreveport, La., and is awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Maria will be laid to rest in Guatemala.

Several people across southeast Texas hospitalized due to heat

This weekend’s dangerous heat made dozens of people sick.

The Montgomery County Hospital District confirms 35 people suffered some kind of heat illness during a Snoop Dogg concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands Saturday.

And on Friday, over 37 Prairie View A&M students were hospitalized.

Doctors said to make sure you’re staying hydrated while outdoors.

Federal judges rule against provisions of GOP-backed voting laws in Georgia and Texas

Federal judges in Georgia and Texas are putting on hold provisions of two controversial laws passed as part of a GOP push to tighten voting regulations.

In Texas, a federal judge found the state’s new mail ballot requirement that voters provide the same identification number they used when they registered to vote violates the Civil Rights Act. In Georgia, a federal judge on Friday put on hold provisions of that state’s law barring the provision of food and water to voters waiting in line.

Both laws were passed in 2021 as part of a push by Republicans to tighten voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud.

ATF and gun rights advocates at odds in court fights

Another rapid-fire gun device that is worrying federal government officials is being put to the test in lawsuits in New York City and Texas.

The forced-reset trigger introduced by Rare Breed Triggers in late 2020 has been deemed an illegal machine gun by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ATF says the trigger can make an AR-15-style rifle fire as fast as a military M-16 machine gun.

The ATF is suing Rare Breed in federal court in New York City on civil fraud allegations. Rare Breed denies any wrongdoing, saying the trigger is semi-automatic.

A gun rights group, meanwhile, is suing the ATF in federal court in Texas for its classification of forced-reset triggers as illegal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.