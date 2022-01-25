HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash that killed HCSO sergeant

A woman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of an off-duty Harris County sergeant.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez died after being flown to a hospital. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Gutierrez was struck while working an off-duty job escorting heavy machinery. Gonzalez said the driver fled but was later stopped by another deputy.

He said Lavillia Spry was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and evading. Jail records don’t list an attorney for her, but she is in jail on a $275,000 bond.

Car crash kills 2, child survives

Two people were killed, and a 12-year-old survived a crash in northwest Harris County.

It happened after a car and a tow truck crashed. The 12-year-old was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the tow truck driver was speeding.

DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users’ privacy

The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google. They allege the internet search giant deceives consumers and invades their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

In the lawsuit filed in a District of Columbia court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used.

He also claims Google has misled users of its services into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

The attorneys general of Texas, Indiana and Washington state are filing similar lawsuits in their state courts.

Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case

A pro-Trump social media influencer who posted video of himself at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot has been sentenced to three months of home detention.

The federal judge who sentenced 45-year-old Brandon Straka on Monday said she was disturbed that the Nebraska native used his social media influence to encourage and defend the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Prosecutors say Straka abused his online platform to stir up the mob, encourage others to storm the Capitol and to take a protective shield from a police officer.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich also sentenced Straka to three years of probation and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine.

