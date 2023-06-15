HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman attacked while jogging in Conroe park

A woman at Carl Barton Park in Conroe was attacked on her morning run Wednesday.

Police say she fought off the man. He got away and hasn’t been found.

There’s just a vague description of the suspect: a Black man, approximately 5 feet tall, wearing a red shirt and shorts and with dreads.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sex doll mistaken for dead body in Harris County

A realistic looking sex doll fooled investigators in northeast Harris County. They thought it was a real body.

Someone discovered it in the woods of Brunswick near Hirsch Road and called police.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez even tweeted that a woman’s body was found and that foul play was suspected.

It took some time for investigators to realize the doll was not real. One clue, they say, there wasn’t a foul smell.

Gov. Abbott signs fentanyl bill

A new Texas law is changing the way prosecutors can handle fentanyl deaths.

It allows them to go after dealers, and charge them with murder, if a customer dies.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law on Wednesday.

A related law also increases penalties for selling and distributing the deadly drug.

Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’

A group of migrants who arrived by bus in downtown Los Angeles were sent from Texas. LA Mayor Karen Bass called the move a “despicable stunt” by a Republican governor.

Forty-two people, including some children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m. Wednesday and were being cared for at a church. Immigrant rights workers say many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants.

City councilor from Mexican border city arrested with cocaine in Texas

A city councilor from the Mexican border city of Reynosa has been arrested at a checkpoint in Texas, after U.S. border patrol agents found about 42 kilograms of cocaine in her car.

On Wednesday, Denisse Ahumada was still listed as one of about 20 members of the Reynosa city council. Court records show she was arrested an inland security checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas after an x-ray inspection of her SUV showed anomalies in the door panels and the seats.

Border Patrol agents found 42 foil-wrapped packages.

Ahumada told agents she was supposed to have delivered the drugs to San Antonio and had carried such shipments before.

