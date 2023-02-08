HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman dies after jumping from car in Cypress

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman died after jumping from a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend on Barker Cypress near West Road.

It appears the two had been arguing. The boyfriend was detained for questioning, but deputies say he will not be charged.

Armstrong’s third trial delayed until May

AJ Armstrong’s third murder trial has been pushed back. Jury selection is now scheduled for May.

It had been planned for later this month.

Armstrong is charged with killing his parents in 2016, when he was 16 years old. His first two trials ended with hung juries.

So this time, the jury selection process will be much more rigorous, and could take weeks instead of days.

Abbott to ask for federal aid for tornado victims

Gov. Greg Abbott is asking for federal disaster aid after tornadoes ripped through parts of southeast Texas.

He says the areas sustained more than $4.2 million in damage from the tornadoes last month.

A presidential disaster declaration would open more forms of recovery aid to the storm victims.

‘Invasion’ language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting

The suspected gunman in the racist 2019 attack at a Walmart in El Paso that killed 23 people is expected to plead guilty to federal hate crime and firearms charges.

Patrick Crusius was set to appear in an El Paso courtroom on Wednesday. Crusius published a document online shortly before opening fire that said his shooting was in response to what he called “the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Some Democrats and immigrant rights advocates say they’re disappointed that more than 80 Republican candidates amplified this language about an “invasion” on the U.S.-Mexico border during last year’s midterm elections.

Congress takes up legislation on federal aviation oversight

Congress is taking up key aviation legislation just after close calls between planes at airports in New York and Texas.

A House committee held the first hearing Tuesday on legislation that will govern the Federal Aviation Administration. That’s the agency responsible for managing air traffic control.

Lawmakers praised the small number of deaths on airline flights in the United States since a 2009 crash that killed 50 people. But they also took note of the close calls at JFK Airport in New York and in Austin, Texas.

Committee chairman Sam Graves says the incidents show that even after the safest decade in aviation history, the system needs urgent attention.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.