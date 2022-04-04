HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman dies in house fire despite efforts to save her

Despite the best efforts of two good Samaritans, a woman was killed after her home when up in flames Sunday morning in northeast Houston, on Lemond Drive and Micollet Street.

The good Samaritans tried to help, but the couple was trapped inside because of the burglar bars on their home.

The couple was eventually rescued and taken to the hospital. The husband was treated for smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, his wife didn’t make it.

The fire is under investigation.

Alleged drunk driver charged in crash that kills deputy

The Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office identified the deputy constable killed in a crash over the weekend.

Deputy Jennifer Chavis is an army veteran who leaves behind a husband and two children.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a witness called police Saturday night about a possible drunk driver weaving in and out of traffic.

Deputy Chavis waited on the side of Beltway 8 near Fondren in a marked car to wait for the suspected drunk driver to pass so she could then follow him and pull him over. Officials say the suspect went off the road and crashed into the back of her patrol car, causing it to burst into flames.

The suspect, Adolfo Serrano, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and is due in court Monday.

Plane veers off runway at Sugar Land airport

A scary moment for a pilot when her small plane veered off the runway at the Sugar Land Regional Airport.

The single-engine Cessna landed in the grass with the nose down Sunday afternoon.

Police say a small fuel leak was contained, and the runway is back open. The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt.

It appears the plane suffered from mechanical failure. The FAA is investigating.

Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Police say one person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas.

In a statement, police say that at about 12:13 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held.

Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore had been shot in the head. He died at the scene.

Another 11 people at the concert were shot and they were taken to hospitals either by private vehicles or ambulances. One person was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Ex-police officer faces jury trial on Capitol riot charges

A trial starts this week for a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer who has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the case against former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. The town fired Robertson and fellow officer Jacob Fracker, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and could be a key prosecution witness.

Robertson’s trial will be the third among hundreds of people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The first two trials both ended with convictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.