Woman fights off robber in attack on camera

A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera.

Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try to hold on to her purse. Her son says inside her bag was about $1,000 dollars in cash.

He said she had just gone through this ATM at First Service Credit Union off Clearwood Drive and the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators believe the robber followed her home.

Harris County lieutenant constable charged with indecency with a child

Paul Fernandez is now charged with indecency with a child. He had been working as a lieutenant with the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable’s office when he was charged.

He was removed from the force almost a month ago.

Part of Challenger shuttle explosion found on ocean floor

A documentary on the search of a World War II plane for the History Channel turned into something else.

Instead, crew members found what NASA says is a section of the space shuttle Challenger that exploded in 1986. The section could be 20-by-20 feet big.

Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena

Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.

State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made.

Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm said the event reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown. The arena did not release a program for the event.

NYC closing just-opened migrant center over slowing numbers

New York City is closing a tent complex for migrants that it had just opened three weeks ago as the influx of people being bused from southern border states has slowed.

The temporary humanitarian relief facility at Randall’s Island is scheduled to shut next week, and any occupants will be offered space at a new relief center opening in a midtown Manhattan hotel.

In recent months, the number of migrants, mainly from Venezuela, arriving in New York City had sharply increased after officials in states like Texas and Arizona put them on buses and sent them over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.