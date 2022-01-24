HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman killed in accident identified

A woman struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County has been identified as Rosa Cruz.

Deputies say she was walking in the northbound lane on Lillja Road on Saturday night when a driver hit her. Her body was found in a ditch.

Officers said they don’t have any information on the driver. But vehicle parts were found at the scene, and they believe the striking vehicle was a 2016 to 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

COVID-19 patient from Minnesota dies in Houston

A Minnesota COVID-19 patient whose family sued to keep him on a ventilator has died at a Houston hospital.

Scott Quiner, 55, had been hospitalized with COVID since October. He died on Saturday.

Doctors in Minnesota wanted to take him off the ventilator, but Quiner’s wife sued to keep that from happening. She won and brought him to Texas.

NTSB: Paraglider not on controller’s radar before collision

Federal investigators say an air traffic controller’s radar display didn’t show the location and altitude of a paraglider when a small plane was placed on a collision course with it in Fulshear last month.

In a preliminary report Friday, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the powered paraglider lacked a transponder or other tracking equipment when hit by the single-engine plane.

That meant the controller was unaware of placing the Cessna pilot on a collision course, resulting in a Dec. 21 crash that killed both pilots.

Jewish leaders, backers defiant a week after hostage siege

Rabbis, public officials and others made statements of defiance against antisemitism at Sabbath services a week after last weekend’s hostage siege at a Texas synagogue.

At Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, the four survivors linked arms and sang a blessing on the Torah during Friday night’s service.

Many Jewish leaders called for a strong turnout to worship at U.S. synagogues this week, saying the best response to antisemitism is for Jews to practice their faith boldly.

Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of Central Synagogue in New York, whom the hostage-taker called during the siege, said “A terrorist tried to steal Shabbat from us last week. Claiming it this week is an act of resistance.”

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats. It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.