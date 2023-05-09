HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman killed when tree falls on her in north Harris County

A woman was killed when a tree fell on her car in Spring as strong storms moved through the area Monday evening.

Investigators say she was driving down East Cypresswood at the very moment that tree came down.

Her name has not been released.

Judge in Santa Fe High School shooting case is replaced

The Santa Fe High School shooting trial is getting a new judge.

Jeth Jones was disqualified over conflict-of-interest concerns and will be replaced with Judge Lonnie Cox.

Suspect Dimitious Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 and injuring 13 others at the school five years ago.

Sports betting bill goes up for vote in Texas House

This week, Texas House lawmakers will take up a bill that legalizes mobile sports gambling in Texas.

House bill 1942 is backed by the Sports Betting Alliance and goes to the floor for a vote Wednesday.

A similar bill in the Senate would allow voters to decide in a November election whether they want mobile sports betting in Texas.

Arrest in killing of New Orleans waiter, wounding of tourist

New Orleans police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting that left a waiter dead and a tourist wounded at a popular restaurant.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Monday in Houston by U.S. marshals. The 22-year-old suspect faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The April 28 shooting outside Mandina’s Restaurant killed a waiter, 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III. A Chicago woman inside the restaurant was wounded.

The shooting happened as thousands were visiting the city for the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Oath Keepers’ Rhodes seeks leniency in Jan. 6 sentence

Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, say he doesn’t deserve any more time behind bars when he’s sentenced this month.

While the Justice Department is seeking 25 years in prison, defense attorneys are urging the judge to sentence Rhodes to the time behind bars he has already served.

Rhodes has been locked up since his arrest in January 2022. Rhodes is expected to be sentenced on May 25 after his November conviction in one of the most serious cases brought to so far in the Jan. 6 attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.