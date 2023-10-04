HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman killed in crash with school bus near Cypress

A woman was killed in a crash with a Cy-Fair ISD bus in northwest Harris County on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was pulling out of a parking lot on to Barker Cypress Road, when the bus hit the driver’s side of her car.

Deputies say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and had an open container of alcohol in her car.

The bus driver and students on board were not hurt.

Waller ISD employee fired after alleged sexual assault

An employee at a middle school in Waller ISD was fired after a sexual assault allegation.

District officials say they were told about an alleged off-campus sex assault involving an employee at Schultz Junior High.

The employee was fired. The district would not tell us if this involved a student.

A.J. Armstrong moved to another prison

The man convicted of killing his parents has been moved to yet another prison.

A.J. Armstrong’s most recent mug shot was released to the media. He’s currently being held in the Byrd unit in Huntsville.

This marks the third time he’s been transferred since he was booked into prison less than two weeks ago.

It’s still not clear if Armstrong will stay in Huntsville or if he’ll be moved again.

Which students get into advanced math? Texas is using test scores to limit bias

A new Texas law calls for every student who performs in the top 40% on a fifth-grade math assessment to be enrolled automatically in advanced math for sixth grade.

The policy aims to remove barriers that can stand between bright students and rigorous courses. Instead of having families opt-in to advanced math, they instead will be given the choice to opt-out.

The rollout could provide lessons for other states. Leaders across the country are confronting the need to prepare a new, diverse generation of workers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

Elon Musk facing defamation lawsuit in Texas over posts that falsely identified man in protest

A California man who says he was harassed after Elon Musk amplified social media posts that made false claims about him is suing the billionaire.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Austin, Texas, by the same attorney who won a defamation case last year against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The new lawsuit accuses Musk of amplifying false claims on his social platform, X, that 22-year-old Benjamin Brody was involved in a confrontation that involved far-right protesters in Oregon. Brody says he was in California at the time.

Attorneys for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment left through a spokesperson.

