Woman killed when car crashes into post office

An elderly driver plowed into a post office on the southwest side, killing a woman who was walking inside.

It happened on Rogerdale near the Beltway Wednesday evening.

Police say the driver didn’t show signs of being impaired but they’re not ruling out charges.

Man charged with DWI in crash injuring 2 Cleveland HS students

Police say a man who crashed into two Cleveland High School students Monday night was drunk.

Dillon Lamb now facing charges as the teens recover.

Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash

A preliminary report from federal officials on a deadly midair collision at a Dallas air show says no guidance was given on altitudes before a World War II-era fighter plane crashed into a bomber.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s report released Wednesday does not give a cause of the crash. It says that just before, a formation of fighters was instructed to fly in front of a formation of bombers.

All six people aboard the two planes died in the Nov. 12 crash. An NTSB spokesman says the agency is trying to determine the sequence of maneuvers that led to the crash.

US officials say 2 more places will test sewage for polio

Philadelphia and Oakland County, Michigan, are joining the small list of U.S. localities that are looking for signs of polio infections in sewage. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced the expansion.

The two communities will collect and test local sewage for polio for at least four months. Some places in New York state began testing earlier this year after a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio outside New York City.

Next year, health officials in Houston and Colorado plan to begin testing sewage for several other health threats, including germs with antibiotic resistance, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, norovirus and other bugs. If the pilot goes well, the wider testing will be rolled out to other parts of the country, CDC officials said.

