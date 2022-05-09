HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman accused of killing husband after telling her about affair

A woman accused of murdering her husband after police say he told her he was in love with another woman, is due back in court Monday.

Karin Stewart, 51, is in jail on $75,000 bond. She was arrested Saturday morning at a home on Buttress Root Drive in Spring.

Harris County deputies responding to a shooting call say she admitted to shooting her husband.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the husband and the alleged girlfriend going inside the home, then minutes later, another woman runs down the street.

Search for suspected shooter in north Houston

Deputies are looking for the person they say shot someone outside of a restaurant in north Houston Sunday morning near the North Freeway at Richey.

The victim was leaving with his girlfriend when a black SUV pulled by him in the parking lot.

There was some sort of argument, then the driver opened fire.

The victim was taken to a hospital. He’s expected to be okay.

Police say they have video of the suspect and his license plate.

Madisonville man still missing

The search continues 69-year-old Henry Schelsteder, who has been missing for a week.

He’s a contract driver and in his last phone call on Monday night, he said he was 15 minutes away from the Buc-ee’s off I-45 in Madisonville.

He was driving a gray 2002 Ford F350 pickup with a missing tailgate and Texas license plate.

Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes

Texas voters have approved two amendments to the state’s constitution that aim to give modest breaks to homeowners on property taxes.

About 85% of voters in Saturday’s election supported Proposition 2, which raises the amount of a home’s value that’s exempt from school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, said the change will save the average homeowner about $175 a year.

About 87% of voters supported Proposition 1, which extends the Legislature’s 2019 cuts on school property tax rates to homeowners who are disabled or 65 and older.

Man gets life for killings in California, Texas

A man who pleaded guilty to a series of Southern California robberies and attacks that killed five men and injured seven others has been given multiple life sentences.

Ramon Escobar also was sentenced Friday in Los Angeles for killing his aunt and uncle in Texas just a week before he fled to California.

Prosecutors say over the course of about two weeks in September 2018, Escobar bludgeoned sleeping men on the beach in Santa Monica or the streets of Los Angeles, mostly because they irritated him or to steal their money. All but one victim was homeless.

