Mother of dead girl pleads guilty to injuring her

The mother of Maliyah Bass pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The mother and her boyfriend were charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

The boyfriend says the mother beat the girl with a brush because she wouldn’t go to sleep. Her body was found in a bayou in August of 2020.

Police officer shoots juvenile passenger

There is new information into an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators now say a Jersey Village police officer shot a juvenile passenger, who was in a car that was stopped on Wednesday night.

Police said the driver was also a teenager and say he sped toward one of the officers and hit their cruiser. That’s when they say the officer opened fire.

The kid who was shot was released from the hospital. The driver was charged.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating.

HISD offering COVID testing for students and staff

Houston ISD is now offering voluntary covid testing for students and staff. This is happening at the majority of the district’s 276 campuses.

Parents must fill out a consent form before any student can get tested.

Superintendent Millard House says the goal is to keep schools open.

Court docs: 2 held in Seattle woman’s slaying skip bond

Court documents say two women charged with murder and evidence tampering in the October 2020 slaying in Texas of a Seattle woman have cut off their ankle monitors and fled while free on bond.

The documents filed this week state that 50-year-old Nina Marano and her 58-year-old wife, Lisa Dykes, removed their GPS trackers within moments of each other and at the same location on Christmas Day and skipped their $500,000 bonds.

They are charged with fatally stabbing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in Dallas. A co-defendant, 32-year-old Charles Beltran, remains jailed on a $500,000 bond on a murder charge.

