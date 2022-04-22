HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman shoots man in front of her house

A mother getting her kids ready for school shot a strange man who wouldn’t leave the front of their home in Spring.

Police said the woman called 911 several times before opening fire, on Joyful Forest.

The man survived, but his name hasn’t been released. Police say it’s too early to tell if anyone will be charged.

Feds award $420M for dam repairs and flood-control projects

Federal officials are spending $420 million to repair hazardous dams and fund flood control projects in numerous states.

The projects announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture are funded through an infrastructure law signed last year by President Joe Biden.

The largest allotment of nearly $96 million will go to Arkansas for 19 flood-control projects, including several in impoverished areas.

Georgia will get about $69 million. Some of that will go to repair three high-hazard dams in poor condition that could result in deaths were they to fail.

The funding is in addition to $166 million for nationwide projects announced last month by the Agriculture Department.

Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father

A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim.

Jones’ attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim.

The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.

Texas author who set series of novels along border dies

Romeo Rolando Hinojosa-Smith, an award-winning Texas author who began in the 1970s writing a series of novels that told the stories of people living in a fictional county along the Texas-Mexico border, has died. He was 93.

Hinojosa-Smith was an English professor at the University of Texas at Austin for over 30 years. His daughter, Clarissa Hinojosa, said he died Tuesday at an assisted living facility for dementia patients near Austin.

Hinojosa-Smith, who wrote in both English and Spanish, is known for his “Klail City Death Trip” series, which chronicles the changes that have taken place in South Texas over the years.

More Cubans immigrating to the US by crossing from Mexico

More immigrants from Cuba are coming to the U.S. by making their way to Mexico and crossing the border illegally.

It’s a very different reality from years ago, when Cubans enjoyed special protections that other immigrants did not have.

The increase coincided with Nicaragua’s decision starting in November to stop requiring visas for Cubans to promote tourism after other countries, such as Panama and the Dominican Republic, began to require them.

U.S. border authorities encountered Cubans almost 32,400 times in March, according to figures released Monday. That was double the number in February and five times the number in October.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.