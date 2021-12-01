ICYMI: Woman shot on the north side, Harris County has new crime initiative, deadline for power companies is today

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Northside woman hospitalized after shooting

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting on the north beltway near T.C. Jester.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appeared the suspect opened fire after the victim was “brake-checking” the suspect.

Investigators are talking to witnesses who saw what happened.

New system to target violent crime in Harris County

Harris County has a new initiative targeting crime in the most violent parts of the county.

The plan has identified seven micro-zones that will get additional daily patrols.

Deadline for power companies to submit plans is Wednesday

Wednesday is the critical deadline for power companies to submit their plans and certifications to the Texas Public Utility Commission to ensure they’re prepared for another freeze.

Power companies are going to be expected to explain how they’ve fixed the issues.

Gov. Greg Abbott has asserted the state’s electric grid is ready to go this winter.

