Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped

A south Texas district attorney says he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge against a woman over a self-induced abortion.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City after a Starr County grand jury indicted her on March 30 for murder for causing the death of a fetus or embryo through a self-induced abortion.

District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said Sunday that his office will seek to dismiss the charge on Monday.

In a statement, he said that after reviewing applicable state law, it was clear that the 26-year-old woman “cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”

She was arrested after the sheriff’s office investigated an incident reported by a local hospital.

Man charged for murder after road rage incident

William Clayton Andrews is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a fellow passenger in a car.

Police say the car was driving down Post Oak Saturday night when the suspect and another passenger got into an argument.

Shots were fired, and a man in the backseat was killed. The woman who was driving was not hurt.

Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a crackdown on ghost guns tomorrow.

The homemade, unregistered guns – like the one used in a shootout with Houston police in January – are untraceable.

Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He’s also unveiling a formal rule to rein in ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scene.

The White House says Biden will announce the nomination of Steve Dettlebach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, in a Monday afternoon event.

The new ghost gun rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S.

While we’re not sure exactly what actions the president will take, the ATF has previously proposed to classify the parts that make up ghost guns as firearms.

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

Authorities say 11 people have been injured in a “major collision” in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries.

Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis

In the three months since Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three of his congregants were held at gunpoint in their Texas synagogue, new carpet has been laid in the sanctuary, the walls have been repainted, the entry retiled and new doors installed.

He said it has been healing to watch.

On Friday, Congregation Beth Israel in the Fort Worth suburb of Colleyville will be rededicated and members will celebrate Shabbat in their own building for the first time since the attack.

The Jan. 15 standoff ended with the escape of the remaining three hostages and an FBI tactical team rushing in and killing the gunman.

