Deputies: 4-year-old shoots 9-year-old, in critical condition

Deputies say a 4-year-old boy was shot in the head by his 9-year-old brother.

They say the gun belongs to the children’s uncle, who was visiting the home on Guston Hall Lane on Monday afternoon. The gun got in the hands of the boy, who shot his younger brother.

The 4-year-old was driven to a local hospital and then airlifted to the Texas Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing girlfriend’s daughter

The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter had his bond raised to $2 million.

Van Brisbonis accused of killing Nimitz High School student Lauren Jumaat her home in Humble last Friday.

Investigators said that they believe she may have been sexually assaulted before she was killed. If that is proven through a sexual assault test, prosecutors may upgrade the charge to capital murder.

Biden meets with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice

President Joe Biden has met with the parents of Houston journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria 10 years ago.

The meeting with Marc and Debra Tice took place at the White House. Press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden reiterated his commitment to using all available avenues to try to get Tice home.

He was detained at a checkpoint in Damascus while reporting on the war in Syria in 2012.

American officials believe he is still alive, but there’s been little information about his whereabouts over the years.

Debra Tice was introduced Saturday night as being in attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Biden paid tribute in his remarks to journalists who are missing or detained and also said at the event that he wanted to meet with the Tices to speak about their son.

Jan. 6 panel wants answers from GOP’s Brooks, Biggs, Jackson

The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has asked three more House Republicans to voluntarily testify about their involvement in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The requests have been sent to congressmen Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas.

The panel is asking for testimony about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

Jackson and Biggs quickly ruled out cooperating.

Lawmakers in 19 states want legal refuge for trans youth

Democratic lawmakers in 18 states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families.

The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to conservative states like Texas, where state agencies have been told to consider placing transgender children in foster care.

Lawmakers in both Minnesota and New York recently filed refuge state legislation modeled after a California bill proposed in March, and lawmakers in 16 other states plan to do the same.

They say they want to be proactive and show transgender children that someone is standing up for them.

