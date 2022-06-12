HOUSTON (CW39) — An illegal game room in a convenience store was shut down last week by the Harris County Constable’s office.

After receiving multiple complaints of illegal gambling at the location, investigators executed a search warrant Thursday in the 24900 block of Aldine Westfield Road. During the search, authorities seized more than $5,000 in suspected gambling proceeds as well as five illegal electronic gambling devices.

Renuka Kalum and Sanish Deshan were both arrested for possession of gambling equipment. Their bonds were set at $100 each.

Constable Mark Herman encouraged residents to report suspected illegal gambling by calling 281-376-3472. Tips can also be reported online.

Renuka Kalum, left, and Sanish Deshan were both arrested for possession of gambling equipment. Their bonds were set at $100 each. (Photos courtesy Constable Mark Herman)