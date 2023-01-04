HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police need your help in identifying two suspects seen attacking a rideshare driver in his car in west Houston. And it’s all caught on camera.

On Oct. 18 at around 11 a.m., the driver picked up two men at a restaurant in the 7600 block of Westheimer. The passengers wanted to be dropped off at an apartment on 2929 Dunvale.

As they arrived at the apartment complex, one of the suspects pulls out a handgun while demanding the driver to get out of the vehicle. The other suspect got out of the car and opened the driver’s side door and tried to take the driver’s cellphone.

The driver was able to kick one of the men out of the vehicle. And as he was driving off, the other suspect jumped out.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.