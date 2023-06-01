HOUSTON (KIAH) — U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen will hear arguments Thursday in support of and against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Across the street from the federal courthouse in downtown Houston where the hearing will take place at 10 a.m., a rally is scheduled to start at 7:30.

DACA recipients and undocumented immigrants from across the country say they’ll voice their support for the program that protects them from deportation.

The program is for undocumented immigrants whose parents brought them to the United States illegally as children.

Judge Hanen made a ruling against DACA in July of 2021, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling.

He will hear from attorneys representing nine states that are suing to stop DACA, the U.S. Justice Department, and DACA recipients at Thursday’s hearing, but he’s not expected to immediately make another ruling.