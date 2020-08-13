Income needed to comfortably afford rent in Houston

Times are tough for many Houstonians who are unemployed and unable to pay bills. Rent is a huge factor for many who haven’t been able to afford rent after being laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic.

The City of Houston has been working on the Rent Relief Program for local renters.

Criteria to qualify for rental relief program:

must live in the City of Houston and be behind on rent payments for August or prior months and cannot pay the rent due to economic challenges caused by COVID-19

must live in the City of Houston and behind on rent payments for August or prior months and cannot pay the rent due to economic challenges caused by COVID-19

Even if only one tenant in an apartment complex qualifies for rental assistance, the no eviction rule applies to all tenants on the property

For more information visit HoustonRentAssistance.org.

The mayor has asked landlords to waive fees and interest on late payments. The City is also working with the Houston Apartment Association and BakerRipley to make the Program successful. He’s also asking congress to put more money into rent relief.

Looking to rent? There are five standard qualifications to rent and income is one. Here are 5 major qualifications to rent in Houston, Texas…

If you want to rent in Houston, you should earn certain amount of money to qualify. So how much does it cost to rent in Houston compared to other cities? Here’s a look from smartasset.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.