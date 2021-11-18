New exhibit at Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON (KIAH) – History never stops in Houston and you can see an example of that at the Lone Star Flight Museum. The newest exhibit, “Infamy”, is now open at the museum. It’s an interactive exhibit that explains and explores the events of Pearl Harbor.
A private aircraft collection started back in 1985 was later stored at a 50,000 building in Galveston, Texas. That same collection sits in the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston, Texas with so many unique opportunities to offer.
Houston is the home of the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame. There’s s a museum that showcases historic planes flown in military wars, exhibits, flight simulations, and offers plane rides.
This museum is a non for profit aviation and STEM learning center. Its goal is to educate, inspire, and preserve history.
“These airplanes that surround me here were built by hands of people. They didn’t miraculously appear. And so what we want to do is – we want young people to come out and understand that the story behind these airplanes is something that they can be a part of in the future,” said Doug Owens.
Retired Lt. General, Doug Owens, who once flew across the world in the air force for over 33 years, now serves as the President and CEO of the Lone Star Flight Museum.
“I served in a variety of flying positions from being in an instructor pilot in T30H just like they fly here in Ellington. Operationally, I flew the A10 Thunderbolt 2. The war hog,” said Owens.
Owens says he wants to use his years of expertise for the advancement of others. “It’s not about flying the airplanes for me anymore. It’s about inspiring that next generation to come and do great things,” said Owens.
Owens says one of the main attractions at the museum is the 1970 Twin Comanche flown around the world twice by a mother and daughter pair.
“As it sits amongst all these warbirds and all these examples of great technology today, that little airplane is a true national artifact,” said Owens.
That’s just one of the 40,000 award-winning aircraft in the museum’s collection. General admission to the Lone Star Flight Museum is only five dollars every Thursday.
