HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Salvation Army of Greater Houston is in need of help. Despite the generosity of the community, the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign is falling short of its goal.

Salvation Army Area Commander Major Rob Webb says, “This is a tough year for so many in our community and the needs of the citizens we help are far greater this year than in years past.” He added, “We hope anyone with the means to donate will consider doing so, there are red kettles located outside of local stores and folks can always donate to our virtual red kettle online at SalvationArmyHouston.org. The bottom line is we are in desperate need of additional funds this year, so please consider making a life changing donation.”

The funds raised locally benefit programs and services operated by the Greater Houston Area Command across Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties. This year, more than 12,000 children and seniors have registered to receive new unwrapped gifts from The Salvation Army of Greater Houston, as part of the annual Christmas assistance program known as the Angel Tree program.