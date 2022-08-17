HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA’s (HSPCA) injured animal rescue ambulance responds to unowned animals who are injured, in distress or in a situation like a young

Great Pyrenees who was discovered trapped in a small sink hole filled with thick

mud and water filled to his chest off Regg Drive near Sims Bayou in Southwest

Houston.

Officials said the dog had been unable to pull himself out of due to a

serious injury to his leg late yesterday after a Good Samaritan called in to report

an animal in distress.

Great Pyrenees Rescue August 16 2022 – HSPCA

Great Pyrenees Rescue August 16 2022 – HSPCA

The HSPCA said a rescue ambulance carefully removed the injured dog and transported him to the Houston SPCA Animal Medical Center where he was given a quick bath to remove all the mud and is being treated for his injured leg. He is currently on hold for several days in case an owner comes forward to claim him before he enters the adoption program. Proof of ownership is required such as photos and veterinary records.

See an unowned animal in distress, injured or orphaned? Please call the Houston SPCA rescue ambulance at 713-880-HELP (4357).