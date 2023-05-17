HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate in the Harris County Jail died after an apparent medical emergency. Now an investigation has been launched into his death.

Deputies say 32-year-old Robert Terry collapsed at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday after asking to see the Harris Health medical staff. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died at 7:32 a.m.

Terry was in the jail since May 13. Officials say Terry had no obvious physical injuries.

Terry’s death will be investigated by the Texas Rangers. This is in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division will also investigate to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail. The man’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.