HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting, police said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a Fifth Ward neighborhood at the 5300 block of Margarita Street.

Houston police say a young woman was at home in her room when someone drove by firing shots.

The victim was injured with two gunshot wounds to the leg. Officers believe the house wasn’t the intended target.

At this time, there is no known suspect information in this case.