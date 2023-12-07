HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple came home Wednesday night and found an armed intruder inside their north Houston home, investigators said.

One of them, shot the man and killed him.

This happened at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at The Retreat at Cypress Station apartments on 18200 Westfield Place.

The homeowner cooperated with deputies at the scene and provided a statement to investigators.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies identified the intruder as Teraice Henderson, who was wanted on several warrants out of Harris County for a felony charge of possession of a weapon.

Deputies also said that Henderson was possibly under the influence of drugs when he entered the apartment.

They also said that there’s no evidence he forced his way in. The people who live in the apartment say they may have forgotten to lock the front door.

Deputies said that no one will be charged in the incident and will be referred to a grand jury at a later date.