CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — Police say they’re looking into every motive after a suspect brutally murdered a Conroe pediatrician in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Talat Khan, 52, was sitting at a picnic table at her apartment complex Saturday when she was stabbed and killed.

Investigators say they’re looking into every possible motive, including a hate crime.

But say this may have been a completely random act of violence.