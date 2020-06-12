Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar

HOUSTON- An investigation is underway after an explosion happened at Bar 5015 in the Museum District around 4:45 Friday morning. The bar is located in the 5100 block of Almeda near Southmore Boulevard.

The bar was closed when the explosion happened and no injuries have been reported. People who live in the area said the explosion could be felt blocks away.

A man who lives a few streets over from the bar shared this video from his security camera with us.

Check out this security video @simonrgentry shared with us. It was captured a few streets away from the explosion. You can hear it at :30 on the video timecode. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/e4mxUnrA2F — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) June 12, 2020

The explosion left debris scattered all over the street as well as damage to homes and businesses in the area. Two men we spoke to that live near the bar said their windows were shattered, pictures fell off their wall and parts of the bar’s patio ended up in their backyard.

The Houston Fire Department along with ATF Houston, the Houston Police Department and FBI Houston are investigating. So far, they do not know what caused the explosion. Traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours.

Special Agents from @ATFHou are onscene and assisting with the fire at Bar 5015 in the museum district, located in the 5100 block of Almeda. Please direct all media inquiries to @HoustonFire. pic.twitter.com/czet5gVOsp — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) June 12, 2020

No injuries have been reported. The explosion happened around 4:45 this morning near Southmore & Almeda at Bar 5015. We are expecting to hear more from authorities soon. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/iJuHgXDlDI — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) June 12, 2020