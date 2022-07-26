HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities in Harris County are looking for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of a man two months ago in northeast Harris County.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that 32-year-old Cory Dion Meachum was shot and killed on Wednesday, May 4 around 8:10 p.m. in the 12200 block of West Village Drive.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw a dark-colored SUV immediately leaving the scene after the shooting.

Meachum’s family is hoping someone in the community knows something about the suspect or suspects involved with Cory’s murder.

Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).