DALLAS (KDAF)— All we do is Win Win Win! No matter what! There’s a Houston Lottery winner I know for sure, throwing their hands up!

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning#TexasLottery ticket Monday night drawing was sold in Houston TX! #TexasLottery#Texas. “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for last night’s #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Houston“, said Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all 12 winning numbers from the Monday, April 24 drawing (3,4.5,13,14,15,16,20,21,22,23, and 24.). It was sold at Tidwell Shell on 7101 Tidwell; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”