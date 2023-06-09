HOUSTON (CW39)- ISHIDA Dance Company, the only company named in Dance Magazine’s “25 to watch” for 2023, in collaboration with Asia Society Texas presents having been breathed out featuring works choreographed by ISHIDA, renowned Greek choreographer Adonis Foniadakis, and award-winning Romanian choreographer Edward Clug. having been breathed out will play Houston June 9-11, 2023 at Asia Society Texas Center and Austin June 17 at Dell Fine Arts Center at St. Andrew’s. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 15 at IshidaDance.org.

having been breathed out includes the world premiere of an original ISHIDA poetic narrative titled American Gothic which explores the internal and external dynamics of the nuclear family. The program also features works by two widely respected but rarely seen in the United States, European choreographers: Horizons by Greek choreographer Adonis Foniadakis and critically acclaimed Mutual Comfort by Edward Clug from Romania. Clug is an award-winning choreographer and Artistic Director of Maribor Ballet who has created several works on Stuttgart Ballet, Zurich Ballet, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT), and others. Foniadakis’ work is well known in the European dance community commissioned by many of the top European dance companies over the past two decades. The evening promises to be a unique opportunity to see some of best and most interesting choreography from Europe and the US.

“Mutual Comfort exhibits Clug’s idiosyncratic choreographic language and a sense of restraint which fits beautifully in this program,” said Artistic Director Brett Ishida. “And Foniadakis’ Horizons has an ancient feel to it, almost like a ritual. I’ve been following Adonis for some time, so this was a great opportunity to present his work here in Texas.”

Performance Details

World Premiere of having been breathed out | HOUSTON, TX

June 9-11, 2023 | Friday – Saturday at 8 pm; Sunday at 3 pm

Asia Society Texas Center | 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston TX 77004 Tickets: $40-$90/VIP $120 | Tickets available at IshidaDance.org