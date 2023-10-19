Her Honor is working hard to dispel any false information that may be out about the Israel-Hamas war, and bring hope to the community

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been 13 days since Israel was attacked by Hamas. This bloody war has not just impacted the Jewish Community overseas, but many of their friends, family and others right here in the U.S.

Someone who has seen the aftermath more than most is Consul General of Israel to the Southwest, Ms. Livia Link-Raviv. She receives the daily briefings and updates on the war and tries to keep updated on the latest developments.

But it’s more than that. It’s about getting information on people, family and much needed support for those who still have no idea where their loved ones are today.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Ms. Link-Raviv in the CW39 studios about what the Consul General’s office is doing to disseminate information to local area residents, and dispel any false information that may be out there. She also wants to bring help and hope to families struggling with not knowing where their families are.