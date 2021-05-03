IT’S FREE! It’s Critter Camp for the Kiddos and Houston SPCA has scholarships for kids in need

HOUSTON (CW39) Looking for something for your kids to do this summer and stay safe, and they want to spend time with animals? Well, the Houston SPCA may have exactly what you’re looking for!

The Houston SPCA is offering underserved youth in the community an opportunity to attend Critter Camp this summer at no charge, along with any needed camp supplies! Campers will get to meet some real animal experts including veterinarians, veterinary nurses as well as animal cruelty investigators and wildlife specialists. They also get to play indoor/outdoor games like Giant Jenga and Corn Hole or arena volleyball, make crafts or treats for pets in need, and spend some time each day with a variety of adoptable pets, too.

In addition to all of the fun in store for your Camper, they will also have 3 animal interactions each day. Approximately 1 ½ hours visiting with a large dog, a small dog, and a cat chosen from the adoptable animals as well as possible trips to the Equine Center, based on availability. Please note, kids are required to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

All camp fees and supplies will be covered by the scholarship, as well as daily lunch. The Camp’s goal is to ensure that children have an opportunity to learn about animal care and career paths with animals like Veterinary Medicine, Animal Care and Animal Cruelty Investigations. That experience should be available no matter a family’s economic challenges.

Please know that they will have safety protocols in place during Critter Camps this summer. Temperature checks will also be made each morning at check-in, and all Campers are required to wear a facemask, they will be practicing social distancing, as well as using hand sanitizer and washing hands.

Submission does not guarantee admission. It is first come, first serve. They have a limited number of spaces in each age group. Please fill out your form and email with your financial or assistance information today! Once your information is received, and they determine space is still available, they’ll send you a confirmation along with other important information for your camper!

Step 1. Complete the Registration Form. You can complete within the PDF or you can download and write in the answers. English PDF Spanish PDF

Step 2. Have a scanned or digital copy of public assistance documents or most recent pay stub ready.

Step 3. Email the registration form and your documentation to education@houstonspca.org / subject: 2021 Scholarship. Click Here to email

Step 4. They will contact you with any questions we may have or to confirm your child’s registration.

If you are at least 16 years old, and are in need of volunteer service hours, submit an application for consideration by Friday, April 30. Please email education@HoustonSPCA.org for more information about joining the Critter Crew team!