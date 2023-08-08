HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today marks National Pickleball Day! The sport is played by using elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong by using a paddle and plastic ball with holes.

If you’re looking to get plugged into how to get involved, The Houston Pickleball Association may be something to look into. It’s a group that brings both new and existing players that advocate for new courts to be built in the city, existing courts to be converted both publicly and privately and to increase tournaments and programming across the greater Houston area.

According to the City of Houston’s website, here’s where you can find a court to celebrate National Pickleball Day:

Freed Community Center-6818 Shadyvilla Ln, 77055-open Mondays from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Fonde Recreation Center-110 Sabine, 77007- open Tuesday & Saturday 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. & 8:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Judson Robinson, Jr.-2020 Hermann Drive, 77004- open Wednesday & Friday 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Moody Community Center-3725 Fulton, 77009- open Monday, Wednesday, & Friday 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

North Wayside Sports & Recreation Center-9551 N. Wayside Dr, 77028-open Tuesday 6:15 p.m.-7:45 p.m. & Wednesday & Thursday 10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Tidwell Community Center-9720 Spaulding, 77016- open Monday, Tuesday & Friday 10: a.m.-2:00 p.m.

There is also a list of outdoor courts that are available for pickleball on a first come, first serve basis. You can see the full list here.