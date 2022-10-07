Only one city in Texas made the top 10 list

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here in Houston, we are known for our hospitality and putting smiles on people’s faces. But a new study says that Houston, your smile is not used as often as you think.

“World Smile Day” is on Oct. 7, and Houston didn’t rank the highest, but beat the national average of smiles.

Courtesy: Shiny Smile Veneer

Shiny Smile Veneers recently analyzed 15,000 Instagram photos in the 50 largest U.S. cities to determine America’s most smiley city. The only Texas city to make the top 10 smiling cities is the state capital itself, Austin.

Key findings:

• In Houston, 43.4% of people are smiling in the city’s photos, beating the national average.

• Nationally 43% of all pictures analyzed had smiling faces.

• The U.S. cities that smile the least include Baltimore, Providence, and Detroit.

You can take a look at the full report .