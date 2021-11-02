JINXED? | iHeartMedia apologizes for airing Dick’s commercials prematurely congratulating Astros on winning World Series

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Did iHeartMedia just jinx the Houston Astros after accidently airing a commercial congratulating the Houston Astros on a World Series championship?
Three iHeart Media stations aired the Dick’s Sporting Good spot on Houston stations and issued apologies on social media.
Radio Insight, a radio industry new source shared the post announcing the apology:
One of the local stations issued the apology on social as well…
So did they just jinx the Astros for the World Series? We’re asking you on our Twitter page!