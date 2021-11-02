JINXED? | iHeartMedia apologizes for airing Dick’s commercials prematurely congratulating Astros on winning World Series

NILES, IL – MAY 20: A sign with the company logo hangs above the entrance of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store on May 20, 2014 in Niles, Illinois. Dicks Sporting Goods stock price plummeted more than 17% during mid-day trading today following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Did iHeartMedia just jinx the Houston Astros after accidently airing a commercial congratulating the Houston Astros on a World Series championship?

Three iHeart Media stations aired the Dick’s Sporting Good spot on Houston stations and issued apologies on social media.

Radio Insight, a radio industry new source shared the post announcing the apology:

iHeartMedia’s three Houston FMs have issued apologies for inadvertently airing commercials for Dicks Sporting Goods congratulating the @astros on prematurely winning the World Series. pic.twitter.com/YHo9QVNTjS — RadioInsight.com (@radioinsight) November 2, 2021

One of the local stations issued the apology on social as well…

So did they just jinx the Astros for the World Series? We’re asking you on our Twitter page!

POLL – JINXED? Did 3 Houston #iHeartMedia stations just jinx the @astros by airing a Dicks Sporting Goods commercial congratulating the #Houston Astros on prematurely winning #WorldSeries?

DETAILS >> https://t.co/TqtP7IOiPg — CW39 (@CW39Houston) November 2, 2021