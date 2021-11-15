A FedEx driver carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle. Store are warning online shoppers that if holiday purchases aren’t made soon, they may not be delivered in time for Christmas. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – FedEx Ground is looking to hire 185 people for a new regional sortation facility.

The company opened the new 534,000 square-foot regional sortation facility on Aldine Bender Road in Houston. The facility is designed to process up to 15,000 packages per hour.

FedEx says the site currently employs 690 team members and the company wants to hire an additional 185 team members for the holiday season. The open jobs include a mix of part and full-time package handlers. FedEx goes on to say the jobs have growth opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.

“We continue to invest in our people, facilities and technology to address the industry capacity shortage and support our growing customers,” said Carlos Etheredge, Vice President of Gulf Regional Operations. “This strategically-located new facility in Houston will incorporate the latest automation and material handling systems to enhance the service we provide to our customers throughout the gulf region.”

Since June 2021, in response to the explosive growth of e-commerce, FedEx Ground has launched expansion projects expected to add nearly 14.4 million square feet, which is equal to about 300 football fields, of sortation capacity in time for this holiday season.

Here are the details for the hiring:

Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage

Enhanced paid time off and tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases, and more

Must be at least 18 years old. No minimum education requirements.

FedEx is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer (minorities/ females/disability/ veterans) committed to a diverse workforce.

To find out all the details head to fedexgroundjobs.com.