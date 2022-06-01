Jobs come with perks for health, wellness, scholarships and more

HOUSTON (CW39) Following the company’s record sales in 2022 and menu refresh last year, Subway is now seeking more than 3,760 new team members across Texas, as it gears up for its biggest summer yet.

Subway announcing it’s hiring for roles ranging from sandwich artist to management. Eligible candidates will learn fundamental professional skills through training, growth and development programs.

Additionally, positions at Subway restaurants come with perks ideal for current or future students. Benefits and perks include:

Academic scholarships and preferred rates on higher education tuition

Technology savings

Health and wellness perks

Transportation incentives

Discounts, rewards and perks on thousands of brands in categories such as travel, electronics, retail, entertainment, restaurants and more

Interested candidates should visit www.mysubwaycareer.com or text SUBHIRE to 242424.