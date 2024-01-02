HOUSTON (KIAH)– John Whitmire’s Administration was officially sworn in today during Houston’s Inauguration ceremony.

The administration sworn in was City Controller, Christopher George Hollins presided over by the Honorable Victor Trevino III Harris County, Precinct 6, Place 1 along with City Council members Amy Peck, Tarsha Jackson, Abbie Kamin, Carolyn Evans Shabazz, Fred Flickinger, Tiffany D. Thomas, Mary Nan Huffman, Mario Castillo, Joaquin Martinez, Edward Pollard, Martha Castex-Tatum, Julian Ramirez, Willie R. Davis, Twila Carter, Letitia Plummer and Sallie Alcorn.

During the ceremony, Mayor Whitmire spoke up changes that he plans to tackle first while in his position. Many of those issues were surrounding his plans to work with city police and fire departments to make the city safer, create balanced and transparent budget, improve city services such as garbage pickup, homelessness, cleaning up illegal dumping and upgrading infrastructure such as the city’s water system, flood and drainage.

“I am making public safety my highest priority from day one. Supporting our officers and improving public safety for all our communities,” Whitmire said.

Entertainment was provided throughout the ceremony by The Houston Symphony, Houston Grand Opera, soloists Mary Griffin and Shaun Smith and La Charreada’s Eduardo Trevino and Mariachi Nuevo Imperio.

“We need your support, your prayers and like I said, there is so much to do,” Whitmire said. “I have no patience and no time to waste. It’s time for us to go to work.”