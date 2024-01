HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mayor John Whitmire has been sworn in as Houston’s next mayor.

The small private ceremony at City Hall took place at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

#hounews Mayor-elect John Whitmire steps into a new era as Houston's

63rd mayor. Just after midnight, he was sworn-in, surrounded by family and

friends. On Jan 2, 2024 you can attend the public celebration. Here's the start of progress and unity! 🎊🤝#HoustonMayorWhitmire 🏛️🌆… pic.twitter.com/9Lw4lpomJp — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) January 1, 2024

On Tuesday, the city will officially welcome him with an inaugural ceremony at the Wortham Theater.

Houston is also welcoming a new city controller and six new council members.