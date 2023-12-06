HOUSTON (KIAH) — The violence in the Gaza Strip is more than 7,000 miles away from where they live.

Still, a group of Palestinian-American and Jewish Houston residents have come together to call on local leaders to take action in the international conflict.

For at least the second time, that group went before the Houston City Council on Tuesday asking them to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War.

“It’s just so important for Houston to join the growing coalition of cities that have demanded ceasefire,” Jewish Voice for Peace member Nick Cooper said. “This brings pressure on the federal government.”

Cooper’s band, the Free Radicals, collaborated with a rapper on their latest album — a man who’s missing in Gaza along with his daughter right now.

Palestinian-American Shifa Abuzaid, who’s an attorney in Houston, also spoke at city council Tuesday.

She too has a personal connection to the war with several family members in Gaza right now, and she worries about their safety daily.

Abuzaid describes the Palestinian population in Houston as “huge”, and she says action by city leaders here can influence the actions of leaders in Austin, Washington D.C., and abroad.

“It’s the job of local politicians to put pressure on politicians that are above them and so on at each level to quote/unquote do the right thing for the constituents,” she said.

While the ties that Cooper and Abuzaid have to the war are obvious, Abuzaid says all Houstonians and Texans are also connected to it financially.

She points to the $20 million in what she calls tax-payer dollars that the Texas Comptroller spent in October to buy Israel bonds to help that country’s war efforts.

It’s another reason she hopes the Houston City Council adopts a resolution calling for a ceasefire like some other American cities — including Oakland, California — have done.

“The local government should be invested in where our local tax dollars are going — where they’re going at a state level — and why that’s happening when there are so many other issues for us to address in our city alone,” Abuzaid said.