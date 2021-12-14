Commissioners Court to consider proposal for construction of $35 million HAY Center; funding to be made possible thanks to federal emergency COVID-19 and disaster assistance

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Judge Hidalgo will join other Harris County officials Tuesday morning to announce a major new county proposal to authorize the construction of a new one-stop center to provide youth currently and formerly in foster care with vital services needed to transition into adulthood.

The Houston Alumni and Youth (HAY) Center is a program of Harris County Resources for Children and Adults would support young people ages 14-25 with wraparound services including: life skills, employment, education, housing, mentoring and coaching, youth engagement activities, and well-being programming.