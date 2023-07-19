HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in Washington this week to meet with the Biden Administration to review the process of implementing a number of recent projects in Houston funded by the government. Judge Hidalgo will be joining a delegation of Texas leaders at the White House to discuss the impact of policies on Harris County and the success of these funded projects through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Harris County has adopted several initiatives, and policies under the leadership of Judge Hidalgo, serving as a foundation to better enhance the durability and well-being of our community. Nearly $500 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act has been allotted in backing these initiatives, dedicated to Education and Childcare, Public Safety, Healthcare, and Economic Recovery.

Here is a breakdown of how these funds have been allocated:

Over $56 million has been dedicated to additional educational resources, increased support for affordable and accessible childcare facilities.

Nearly $119 has been committed to crime prevention with the Commissioners Court, already seeing a 10% decrease across the country.

Approximately $1690 million to investments towards Harris Countys healthcare infrastructure and public health initiative, with a focus on behavioral and mental health

$151 million has been allocated to support small business, workforce development programs, and initiatives to stimulate job growth and economic resilience

Judge Hidalgos visit will solidify a strong bond between the Biden Administration and Harris County, addressing major issues for our area and implementing a focused strategy to better serve our community.

“We are grateful for the support from the Biden Harris Administration, enabling us to make a historic, real and lasting difference in the lives of Harris County residents. I look forward to sharing the successes and profound impact of these policies, and discussing how we can further strengthen our collaborative efforts to create more opportunity for Harris County residents.” Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge